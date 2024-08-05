Obituary: Agnes Hoekema

After a life well-lived, Agnes (Aggie) Hoekema passed away in Manhattan, MT on July 29, 2024.

Aggie was born on June 22, 1930 to Menko and Anna (Vrieling) Flikkema in Bozeman, MT. She grew up on the family farm on Camp Creek Road and attended a one room country school near Anceny as well as Manhattan Christian School. Married on March 7, 1949 to David Hoekema, they enjoyed just over 69 years together and were blessed with five children: Ardyce, Donna, Charles, Dale and Lola.

Aggie was a life-long learner and a hard worker. She was an accomplished seamstress, cook and hostess. She was creative and enjoyed interior decorating. She was an excellent painter and could hang wallpaper and refinish furniture. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Churchill Equipment Co. and Amsterdam Lumber Co. and spent a decade volunteering as the church bookkeeper in West Richland, WA until her 94th birthday.

Aggie and Dave enjoyed designing and building new houses, spending winters in Arizona, and traveling to visit friends and family. She also enjoyed volleyball and bowling and was a prize-winning bowler at Manhattan Lanes in her earlier years.

Aggie’s Christian faith was the foundation of her life. She enjoyed meeting and sharing fellowship with new Christian brothers and sisters in the churches she and Dave attended.

Aggie had a positive attitude and outlook on life and was beloved by her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always greeted them with a smile and a warm embrace, making time for a good “visit.” She often passed on nuggets of wisdom like “bloom where you’re planted,” “choices have consequences,” and “many hands make light work.” Aggie embraced technology to stay connected with family and friends. Her hobbies included needlework, quilting, reading and making puzzles. She also enjoyed music and singing hymns.

Aggie is survived by her five children: Ardi DeVries, Donna Hoekema and Jay Lucas, Charlie Hoekema and Barb VanRy, Dale and Debra Hoekema, and Lola Damstra-Dunker and Tim Dunker.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 24 greatgrandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren: Karen DeVries and Jessi Smith, Xavier; Mike and Trynity DeVries, Taylor, Alexis, Mackenzie; Craig and Taryn DeBoer, Traig, Cayl, Trac; Mark and Shanna DeBoer, Marcus DeBoer and Dani Warren, Victoria and her son Dawson, Kyler, Kellen; Rex Feller, Devin Feller, Curt and Sally Hoekema, Laura Adams and William Wright, Alivia; David and Bethany Hoekema, Andrew, Abigail, Benjamin; Jonathan and Rachel Hoekema, Annika; Michelle and James Todd, Ryan; Brandon and Jessica Damstra, Bryce and Mallory and their children Coleson and Kynlee, Shelby, Emma, Autry; Maria and Greg Ambush, Michael, Isaac, Nora. She is also survived by her sister, Jean VanDyken, and brother-in-law, Pete Kimm.

Aggie was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; her parents, Menko and Anna Flikkema; sister Fenna Kimm and sister Audrey and her husband Pierre Hoekema; brothers and their spouses, John and Grace Flikkema, George and Dorothy Flikkema, Albert and Audrey Flikkema, Garret and Winnie Flikkema, Philip and Nene Flikkema, infant brother Maynard Flikkema, and son-in-law Mike Damstra.

Graveside Services will be held on August 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Manhattan Christian School Foundation at 8000 Churchill Road, Manhattan, MT 59741.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com