Obituary: Abby Reder

Abby Reder, 92, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022, of natural causes, with her son and daughter by her side.

She was born Abby Elvira Silver on November 15, 1929 to Charles and Ottilia Silver in Bronx, New York. She had a passion for New York City and shared in the camaraderie of the Bronx neighborhood. She attended PS-80 High School in the Bronx.

In 1950, she met and married Stan Reder from Pittsfield, Massachusetts. They gave birth to two children there, Phyllis and Edward, and raised them there until 1959 before moving to Los Angeles, California. In 1965, they gave birth to their third child, Paul, and raised all three children in Los Angeles. Abby loved being a mother and a homemaker and adored all her children.

Abby moved to Encinitas, California in 1988 to be close to her son, Edward, where she thrived as a retiree until moving to Bozeman, Montana in 2018 to be near her daughter, Phyllis, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Abby was a devout Christian woman and put the Lord first in her life. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, and worked in the Church’s administrative offices as an assistant in the Outreach Department. After moving to Encinitas, she attended North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad, California.

She is survived by her children, Phyllis (husband, Rick), Edward (wife, Amy), and Paul; her grandchildren, Jessica, Carolyn, and Lindsay (husband, Ben); her great-grandchildren, Laila, Summer, Zoey, Garrett, and Wesley; and her nephews, Brad, Mark, and Steve Silver.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made in her name to our family’s missionaries, Duane and Lori Delzer from Christian Missions in Many Lands (CMML), who do the Lord’s work in Bolivia. https://www.cmml.us/m/811 [cmml.us]

