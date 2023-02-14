Obituary: Aaron Kimm Orton

Aaron Montana Kimm Orton, 28, left us to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital with her family by her side.

Aaron was born on November 14, 1994 in Amarillo, Texas. At 13 months old, she toddled into the lives of her parents, Scott and Denise Kimm, and brother, Jonathan, who brought her to their home in Manhattan, Montana. She was later joined by her sister, Rose. Aaron loved playing board games and spending time with friends and family.

Aaron married the love of her life, Damon Orton, on July 2, 2016. The two were each other’s best friends and rarely spent time apart. They were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Taisa Marie Nicole Kimm Orton, on September 22, 2022. Aaron was so proud to be a mother and loved her daughter with everything she had. She would tell anyone who was around how much she loved her “Little Bean” and how cute she was.

Aaron will best be remembered by her fiery spirit and dedication to her friends and family. She was proud of who she was and always willing to stand up for what she believed in.

Aaron is survived by her husband, Damon Orton; daughter, Taisa Marie Nicole Kimm Orton; parents, Scott and Denise Kimm; siblings, Jonathan Kimm, and Rose (Elijah) Tornow; grandma, Darlene Van Hal; and in-laws: mother, Ronda Vanderby; father, Shane (Michelle) Orton; siblings, Jesse Orton, Randy Orton, Jayce Vanderby, Layna Vanderby, and Draven Orton; grandparents, Darryl and Barbara Orton; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Wilbur and Irene Kimm, Jerry Van Hal, Terry Vanderby, Lorna Crabtree; uncles, Ray Leenstra and Joel Van Hal.

In lieu of flowers, there is a fund for the family set up at Manhattan Bank.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will take place on Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]