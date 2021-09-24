Obituary: Mary Hopper

Mary Hopper passed away on September 22, 2021, after losing her battle with colon cancer. She was 65 years old.

Mary was born to Roberta Pospisil (Hopper) and Donald Hopper in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She went to school in Florida where met her first husband, Danny and had two daughters, April and Summer. After this, she moved to Georgia, Tennessee, and California, and finally landed in Montana. In California, she was blessed with two more children, Donnie and Kevin.

Mary loved to crochet and made several things for her family over the years, including baby blankets for most of her grandchildren. She was also an avid yard saler and would pick up trinkets, always finding a place for them.

Mary loved baseball ever since her son, Kevin, started playing. He sparked her love of the Red Sox as well and she loved watching them play and even got to go to a couple of professional baseball games.

Mary is survived by her mom, Roberta; her sister, Michelle Van Nus (Dave); her brother, Robbin Cutenese; and her children, April Dixon, Summer Dixon, Donnie Bledsoe (Mike), and Kevin Holt (Jessica). Mary had seven grandchildren that she loved dearly as well: Hunter Dixon, Nicholas Loterbauer, Quinnlyn and Nolan Shields, Billie Bledsoe, and Aiden and Aubree Holt.

Mary is preceded in death by her father, Donald Hopper.

There will be a service at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, September 25 at Divine Mercy Academy. A reception will follow at Lewis and Clark Park. To view the service live, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmDlFehGXz4 [youtube.com]