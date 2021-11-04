No. 17 Montana Tech sweeps past Montana Western for third-straight win

BUTTE — The Orediggers are rolling as the regular season winds down.

Olivia Muir had a match-high 10 kills and Taylor Henley delivered four blocks as No. 17 Montana Tech swept past Montana Western 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 on Wednesday evening at the HPER Complex to give the Orediggers their third-straight win.

Tech (20-8 overall, 6-3 in the Frontier Conference) was led on defense by 17 digs from Sarah Hopcroft and McKenna Kaelber provided 35 assists. Karina Mickelson added nine kills and Maureen Jessop had eight. Sarah Hopcroft had a pair of service aces.

The Bulldogs (8-13, 1-8) were paced by eight kills from Danyel Martin and seven from Emmah Peterson. Abbey Schwager provided 16 assists and Kelsey Goddard had 19 digs.

Tech closes out the regular season on Friday at MSU-Northern. Western travels to face Rocky Mountain College.

The Frontier Conference Tournament will be held on November 12-13 in Helena.