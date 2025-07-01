Wyoming reports measles case in unvaccinated child

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that it has confirmed a case of measles in an unvaccinated child from Natrona County.

The measles case is the first in the state since 2010, the agency said in a press release.

The child was in the Banner Wyoming Medical Center Emergency Department waiting room while infectious on June 24 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and also on June 25 between 12:55 p.m. and 2:55 p.m., the health agency said.

People who were at that location may have been exposed to measles.

“We are asking individuals who were potentially exposed to self-monitor for measles symptoms for 21 days past the exposure date, and consider avoiding crowded public places or high-risk settings such as daycare centers,” said Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist.

The source of the child's exposure to measles has not been identified.

