VIDEO: Wandering moose captured in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A moose was captured Thursday morning in Bozeman.

The moose made its way to the area near the Target store on the north side of Bozeman.

For the safety of the moose and people in the vicinity, it was shot with a tranquilizer by a game warden from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

The moose finally went down near the Subway sandwich shop.

It took eight people to load the moose on an FWP truck.

There is no word on where the moose will be released.

We will update you if we get more information.