Trades are increasingly popular - and rewarding (video)

GREAT FALLS — Many of us were taught that without that traditional college education, many companies wouldn’t even let us in the door. How successful can someone hope to be without that four-year degree? Some say very successful. One option for those not ready to dive into the books is a career in trades – and workers are needed.
TRENDING NOW
- Motorcyclist dies in Great Falls crash
- Thunderbirds ready to roar in Great Falls
- Pipe bombs in GF: reward offered for info
- Father of murder victims releases video
- Sheriff IDs 6 people who died in I-90 crash
- Great Falls church removing homeless camp