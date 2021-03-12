A Browning teen is fighting cancer; his family shaved their heads to support him

GREAT FALLS — Family members of 14-year-old Sage Littleplume had a lot less hair Thursday than they did the day before.

This Browning teen is fighting cancer; his friends shaved their heads to support him

"When we heard his hair was going to fall out, everybody wanted to shave their heads,” Littleplume’s aunt Jayme Boggs said.

Littleplume, a freshman at Browning High School, was recently diagnosed with blood cancer and as of Thursday was being treated at a hospital in Seattle.

Boggs said they didn't want him to feel bad about losing his hair. "We wanted him to be comfortable around everybody else,” she explained.

The shaved heads were a surprise to Littleplume.

"We called him and my sister, she recorded his reaction because we can't be there with him in Seattle. They were pretty excited to see our hair,” Boggs said.

Nobody had second thoughts about shaving their head.

"I was in it for him, so it was just easy. There was no choice. I mean, there was a choice but it was the easiest choice,” said Sundance Arnoux.

"Not having any eyebrows is weird,” said Matthew Boggs.