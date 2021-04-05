Ashley Loring's 23rd birthday passes as her family still searches for answers

GREAT FALLS — Saturday marks Ashley Loring's 23rd birthday after she went missing over two years ago.

Ashley’s sister, Kimberly Loring, says Ashley’s birthday is a reminder of their loss.

“It’s extremely difficult for our family because it’s a reminder that we have to wake up again in this nightmare. It’s a reminder that Ashley isn’t here. But with pain brings strength. We’re going to keep fighting to find Ashley,” Kimberly Loring said.

Over the past two years, the community has shown their support for Loring and their family, holding annual walks in her honor.

The Loring family has gone to great lengths to find Ashley, working with various agencies and even bringing Ashely's case to the attention of the senate.

Kimberly Loring says she and her family will continue to share Ashley's story and asks that the community does the same.

“What we would like for the community to do is to keep talking about Ashley and to keep saying her name. Keep her story going around until those people that know what happened to her will finally speak,” Kimberly Loring said.

Ashley's family has gone through several agencies in an attempt to find her and her case now is in the hands of the FBI.