Search underway for woman missing in Wyoming

Authorities in Wyoming are searching for a woman whose vehicle was found stuck in rugged terrain near Worland, Wyo.

Breanna Mitchell was last contacted on July 22 after her vehicle was stuck on Nowater Trail. Authorities found the vehicle, but Mithcell remains missing and is believed to be barefoot, according to a Facebook post by the Washakie County Sheriff's Office.

Mitchell, 28, is described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Mitchell is asked to contact the Washakie County Sheriff's Office at (307) 347-2242.

Washakie County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The sheriff's office shared this information on Facebook on Thursday morning:

***Breanna Mitchell Case Update***

She has still not been located.

Yesterday the bloodhound and the handler were unable to locate her. The bloodhound was able to detect a few areas she may have been around but those didn't last long. Friday we are bringing in a dog with a different skill to maybe find her. So I am asking everyone who is assisting in the search please not be in the area as this dog will be working which will be Friday night and early Saturday morning.

I have reached out to the Wyoming branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They have agreed to assist The Washakie County Sheriff's Office in this case. They have better technology to assist with managing data and better training when it comes to missing individuals. I am exploring all options we have to find Breanna.

We have been granted search warrants for all of Brianna's cellular phone data, social media data, and email data. Which will hopefully give us a much better look into anyone she had contact with the day she went missing. A more accurate location of where her phone was also that night. We should be receiving this data soon from the many different sources.

Mr. Romo has been cooperative with Law Enforcement and has been interviewed. He has also informed us that he will come in and talk to us if we have any other questions that come up. Numerous other individuals have been interviewed as well. I will not go into details of these interviews as this is still an active law enforcement investigation.

There are many rumors being spread and it is difficult to combat those as many know. I give updates when I have new information. If you do not see a post from me on here then I do not have updates. I cannot respond to every single comment or message that is being sent on Facebook because we are busy doing other things.

The Washakie County Sheriff's Office is using all the resources we have access to. Deputies have been coming in on their days off and have been staying late to work on this case.

Thank you to everyone who is trying to help I greatly appreciate it!

-Sheriff Brookwell

