Search underway for missing kayaker on the Bitterroot River

RAVALLI COUNTY- A search continues for a missing 26-year-old female who's kayak overturned in a log jam near the Poker Joe Fishing Access south of Florence on Saturday afternoon (July 8).

According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, the accident occured yesterday after 5 p.m. and the missing 26-year-old was the only person in the kayak.

According to witnesses, after the kayak was able to be overturned the occupant was not seen. The kayak and a life jacket were later recovered.

Ravalli County Search and Rescue, Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Florence Volunteer Fire Department, MT Fish Wildlife and Parks Wardens, and LifeFlight searched until 11 p.m. into the night of July 8th and then resumed search efforts at 5:30 a.m. this morning. Today, RSCO Drone Operators and helicopters from Choice Aviation have joined the search.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holtn advised those those who are on the river to keep a look out for the victim. She was last seen wearing a one piece red swimming suit and a life jacket.

If you have any information or see anything please call the RSCO at 406-363-3033. RSCO asks the public to not fly any personal drones over the area as they may interfere with the search efforts, and helicopters will have to be grounded if the drones are in the air around the search area.

Sheriff Holton also reminded everyone that the Bitterroot River is still dangerous with the numerous log jams and obstructions in the river. Those that are floating or boating on the river should be wearing flotation devices and children or inexperienced boaters should be with those who are experienced people who are familiar with the river and it's dangers.

The search efforts will continue throughout the day and the evening.

