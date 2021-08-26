Positively Montana: Genuine ice Cream building relationships and memories one scoop at a time

BOZEMAN — There is nothing more positive than ice cream, and nothing more Positively Montana than Genuine Ice Cream.

Ice cream is not only pandemic-proof, it’s more than a little distracting.

“I fell in love with the people of this business and not only the customers, but the staff and just that community we built around Genuine Ice Cream,” said Genuine Ice Cream owner Ellie Southworth. “I didn’t want to leave it, and yeah, it felt like time to take the next step for me in the company.”

Southworth took over the business during the pandemic and began to make ice cream year-round.

MTN News “You know people who come in the door, and they’re like, ‘we just bought our first house and we’re just here to have ice cream,’ Southworth recalled. “We’ve had people come in, ‘We just had our second kid and when we had our first kid we came for ice cream and now we’re getting ice cream again...’ It kind of marks those special moments in people’s lives and we love being a part of that.”

“We found that even in those cold, snowy months, people still want their ice cream,” said Southworth. “We’re grateful for that and it was important for us to have that year-round presence because as a seasonal shop you kind of blip in and out. I think it’s harder to really establish some of those long-lasting relationships with the customers and the staff for that matter.”

“Being able to be in two locations all year round, through the winter even, has really allowed us to get a stronger foothold, I think, in the Bozeman community,” she said.

“We do a bunch of wholesale businesses as well, so you can find our ice cream in pints now across the state,” Southworth said. “We’re getting outside of Bozeman with our pints. I think that our future is just continuing to try to reach more and more people across Montana and hopefully one day across the region.”

As for advice for someone thinking of buying a business in the middle of a pandemic?

“You’ve got to love it,” she said. “Because it’s going to be hard and it’s going to challenge you and it’s going to make you doubt your decision. But if you love it, you are always going to come back around to realizing why you got into it, why you love it.”

