Partnership with Bozeman Library and Gallatin Valley Food Bank aims to get books in kids hands

BOZEMAN - A partnership between the Bozeman Public Library and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank gives packets to kids hoping to increase literacy rates by getting books in their hands.

“We wanted to get a really quality book into the hands of kiddos who might not have books in their homes,” says Children's Librarian Kathleen McPherson-Glynn.

According to the Nation Center for Education Statistics, 61 percent of low-income families don't have a children's book in their home and this partnership aims to get books in the hands of those families.

“We would like to get books in their homes and also really focus on letting caregivers know about how important early literacy is,” says McPherson-Glynn.

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS

Not only does the program aim to increase literacy but also encourages families across Gallatin County to come into the library.

“We want to get families in that maybe think that the library is a place that is a ‘shhhh be quiet’ place- we never do that,” says McPherson-Glynn.

Every month around 150 bags get to go home with a family in the area.

“It's a great time for everyone at that moment, so it's like giving a really special gift,” says McPherson-Glynn.

Making sure that these bags full of goodies now are a good setup for success later in life.

“Certain things to help them prepare for a more successful and happy life, so it's not just a book and some fun art, it’s really really important to children and our society- it's just a magic bag if you ask me,” says McPherson-Glynn.

For McPherson-Glynn, while she may not see their smiling faces in the library right now, she hopes that with these packets she is still able to make a difference in a family’s life.

“Outreach to me is really important and reaching those populations that can't make it into the library means a lot to me,” says McPherson-Glynn.

Right now the program has funding through June so if anyone is interested in donating can make donations at the link below.