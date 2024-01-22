Montana woman celebrates 100th birthday with Missoula's mayor

MISSOULA — Life in the 1920s can be hard to imagine, but for one Missoulian, she doesn’t have to.

Lois Jean Ring celebrated her 100th birthday with friends, family and the Mayor of Missoula on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The celebration shined a light on the impact Ring has had over a century.

Ring currently lives at Edgewood Memory Care in Missoula, where she enjoys participating in group activities and spending time with her daughter, Dian Norby, who lives in Missoula.

The centenarian spent most of her life as a farmer’s wife in Minnesota, traveling briefly when her husband was in the military.

She had four kids, with whom she instilled independence and a love of reading and music.

“I think the best memories I have are the times we’d sing around the piano. So music is our life, and that’s thanks to her,” Norby said on Friday.

Her birthday party was filled with loved ones, fellow Edgewood Memory residents and staff, and even Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis.

“You can’t help but love her,” one party attendee said of Ring.

Mayor Davis named Tuesday, January. 23 — Ring’s birthdate, as a local holiday — “Lois Jean Ring Day.”

For Norby, her mother’s longevity is due to her Faith, great genes and her dedication to herself.

“I think also that she was always true to herself. If she wanted exercise, she got it, if she wanted sleep she got it. She thoroughly enjoyed life, and enjoyed us, and we didn’t feel deprived in anyway because she took care of herself, we just had her longer,” Norby said at the party.

