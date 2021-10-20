Longfellow students send signs of gratitude to healthcare workers

BOZEMAN — Longfellow Elementary students from 2nd all the way to 5th grade wanted to do something to let healthcare workers in Bozeman know how much they appreciate their hard work, so they decided to make their own signs and place them all around Bozeman Deaconess hospital.

Students walked to the hospital to display their gratitude and placed over 200 signs.

MTN News asked some of the students a few questions about the project:

What do you want say to health care workers?

“Thank you.”

Why do you guys want to thank health care workers?

“We know they’ve been working really hard to help us, so we just kind of want to show how much we’re thankful.”

What message do you hope the signs send to health care workers?

“I hope that they feel like they’re not alone in this and that we’re all in this together.”

“I think at first when they see it it might kind of be a shock but I think like once they start working into their next room I think they’ll be like okay it’s not just me going into the room it’s the whole community coming together and helping us.”

What was your favorite part about the project?

“I think making the signs and the fact that we’re doing this to like help encourage the health care workers was probably one of my favorite parts.”

The signs are near entrance 1 and entrance 7 and will be on display until Sunday, Oct. 24.