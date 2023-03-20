Kalispell boy receives wheelchair from the Montana Hope Project

KALISPELL - The Montana Hope Project has helped fulfill the wishes of 511 kids across Montana and a Kalispell boy received the latest gift.

Dean Peterman received an electric track wheelchair to help him explore all Montana has to offer 18 months after making a wish with the Montana Hope Project

“I'm so excited for this new wheelchair because it’s electric and I can go off-roading,” Dean told MTN News.

The Peterman family loves to fish, hike and just get outside and they have adapted to make it possible for Dean to join them, but this new chair will open a world of possibilities for the Petermans.

“We just live in a beautiful place that Dean has had a hard time accessing and we've been carrying him. Me and his stepdad climbed this mountain behind us with carrying him in his wheelchair and this is this chair just gives him an opportunity to be independent and be with his friends. We're very thankful for opportunity,” said Dean's mom Brooke Peterman.

The Montana Highway Patrol started the Hope Project in 1984 to give back to the community and is now the Association of Montana Troopers' charity. They grant the wishes of kids with terminal, critical or chronic illnesses to make sure they can live life to the fullest.

“I Just love to see these families and these kids smile and when they get together and I love to see the dynamic of all of them when they get together for these reunions. I love to see the smile on their faces when they get to go to Disney World or wherever they like to go for their wish,” said Chris Brown, Montana Hope Project Flathead Valley Coordinator.

These wishes mean everything to the families who receive them.

“Independence, him being a typical nine-year-old boy, getting to enjoy all the things we do as a family just like everybody else,” said Brooke Peterman.

If you would like to make a wish or donate to make a wish come true, you can visit MontanaHope.org.

“Thank you, Montana Hope Project, for getting me this wheelchair,” said Dean Peterman.