HRDC to host free shopping event for teens in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The first week of school is always a time to showcase new outfits in the halls, but that is not always the case for families on a budget.

This year, there is a way to get some new looks for free with the help of HRDC.

“I see high school students first-hand need a bunch of help and this is a wonderful opportunity for people to come to take advantage,” says volunteer, Kalli Durham.

Bozeman High School basketball coach Kalli Durham is one of about a dozen volunteers pulling bags and folding clothes for a free shopping event for local middle and high school students.

“It’s tough to live in this valley and if we can give back and we try in all the ways we can,” says Durham.

Dozens of bags of clothes and shoes fill this room at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, the bags will all be unpacked to provide a shopping experience for those who may not be able to afford traditional back-to-school shopping.

“It’s just fabulous to see the community so incredible coming together and wrapping their arms around us,” says HRDC Outreach Coordinator, Emma Hamburg.

The goal is to transform the space into a store.

“Everybody walks in the door and they get a goodie bag full of personal care items, sometimes gift cards, everything you need, and then the floor is open to them,” says Hamburg.

In addition to volunteering for this event, Coach Durham enjoys mentoring her young players as her former coaches did for her.

“I wish I knew then what I know now,” says Durham. “[My Coaches] helped me grow as a person not even just on the court but off. So, being able to give back firsthand helps them be great humans too. It’s very special.”

The free shopping event takes place Wednesday, August 31 from 5 pm-7 pm in Building 1 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

