HRDC gives back to Gallatin Valley through Giving Tree Program

BOZEMAN - It's the holiday season and HRDC partners with community members across Bozeman to give back to families and youth in need. Not only is it the busiest time of year for Santa but also for Emma Hamburg Resident Coordinator at HRDC who works to give presents to families in need around the holidays.

“If I could be Santa Claus year-round it would make my heart so happy,” says Hamburg.

When it comes to the families who they help, it might not always look like what we think.

“I think there is a stigma of what poverty or homelessness looks like and a lot of our families are working or have jobs,” says Hamburg.

Through the giving tree, it helps families get gifts so that they don't have to pick between paying bills and rent or buying gifts for the family.

“We have donors that are families or local businesses that come to us and say ‘what can we do to help you for the holidays,’ what can we do to provide people in our community who might not have gifts,” says Hamburg.

For more than 6 years the folks at Bridger Orthopedics have adopted a family in need.

“I have two boys myself and I have always- from the beginning- we've always found a giving tree,” says Personal Trainer, Lana Lahey.

Through HRDC, not only are they helping give gifts but also helping with milestones.

“Probably more hands-on with the older kids because it might be helping them get their driver's license or finish high school or go to college," said Addie Fuller.

As the holidays wrap up Hamburg and the season of giving wraps up Hamburg reminisces on the good of the season.

“Seeing how generous our community and how much they care and it just warms my heart and it just makes everyone so happy, especially in a time when the world is so unpredictable,” says Hamburg.

