Helping the community: 11th Annual Fix-Up Festival

BOZEMAN - The 11th Annual Fix-up Festival, gives Judy Elshire a chance to see her home in a new light.

“I love giving back to the community, and helping the community, and seeing there’s something that needs to be done,” Cathy Fisher said.

The Fix-Up Festival gives those with low incomes the opportunity to apply for a one-day ‘makeover’ to fix small issues and cosmetic updates.

Cathy Fisher is the chairperson for the Fix-Up Festival. Fisher began the Fix-Up festival twelve years ago, in collaboration with a neighbor, and has been assisting those in need ever since.

“We had assigned a project that had a lot of different projects, from building a porch—it was always a dream of hers to have a covered porch. She had skirting to be done, she had a window that was non-functioning, so we went through and got 17 members of the rotary club to make that happen,” Ron Harms, Fix-Up Festival project manager.

Harms and Elshire worked closely together, assessing her needs and how she can maintain her home. A covered porch was something Elshire had never had before and already is thankful for the protection during the recent snowfall.

Jane McDonald | KBZK

“It was hard for me to have to admit to myself that I needed help, and the porch—I couldn’t be more happy,” Elshire said.

The crew did not stop at the porch, a new roof, foundation skirting, landscaping and windows were added to give Elshire the ability to enjoy the birds in the morning, and her view of the Bridgers.

Those interested in receiving a ‘fixup’, or volunteering as crew can contact the Fix-Up Festival via their website - FixupFestival.com