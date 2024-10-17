BOZEMAN — The Gallatin Valley Packathon is an annual event that aims to help chronic hunger in Haiti. This weekend, organizers will pack 3,000 pounds of food earmarked for schoolkids in Bois Negresse, Haiti to provide lunches for the year.

This is the 5th year for the Packathon in the Gallatin Valley. Kay Roseen, an organizer for the Packathon, emphasized the importance of these meals for the chronic problem in Haiti. Often these meals will be the only healthy meal these children will have daily. Fortified rice, beans and dehydrated vegetables will be packaged and sent to children in a remote area of Haiti. Often these children cannot count on even one meal a day otherwise.

Gallatin Valley group helps fight chronic hunger in Haiti

The goal is to raise $30,000 to buy and send 3,000 pounds of food (including shipping) to the community of Bois Negresse. They also need volunteers to help for three 90-minute packing sessions on Saturday, October 19th. People of any age are welcome, this is a great opportunity for the whole family to get involved.

There will be three sessions on Saturday: 9 AM – 10:30 AM; 11:30 AM – 1 PM; and 2 PM – 3:30 PM. At each session, there will be an assembly line to put together the meals and organize the shipment at Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman.

You can also donate money to the cause, which can be done online at their website. Organizers encourage volunteers to sign up ahead of time at their website. https://secure.qgiv.com/event/gvpack24/