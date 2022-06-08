June 7, 2022 Montana election results (unofficial)

The unofficial results of the Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Montana Primary Election are being tallied.

Several statewide and local races are being decided, including for Montana's newly drawn congressional districts.

Western Congressional District Democrats

In Montana’s western congressional district, three candidates are making the case that they’re the best choice to bring the Democratic Party’s message into the general election.

Cora Neumann, Monica Tranel and Tom Winter are all seeking the Democratic nomination in the 1st Congressional District, which covers much of western Montana, including the cities of Kalispell, Missoula, Butte and Bozeman.

Western Congressional District Republicans

Five Republicans will be on the primary ballot in Montana’s western congressional district, and four of them are based in the Flathead. Much of the attention in the primary has been on Ryan Zinke, former Montana congressman and U.S. Secretary of the Interior. He’s being challenged by orthopedic surgeon and former state senator Al Olszewski, pastor and small business owner Mary Todd, businessman Mitch Heuer, and government teacher and professor Matt Jette.

Eastern Congressional District Democrats

In the Democratic primary for Montana's eastern congressional district, the candidates are advocates against human trafficking Penny Ronning, rookie progressive Skylar Williams and an unpicked stand-in for State Sen. Mark Sweeney, who died in early May. Sweeney’s death upended the democratic primary contest. He was the best-funded democratic candidate with some of the most experience, having sat two terms in the state legislature.

Eastern Congressional District Republicans

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is being challenged by Republicans Kyle Austin, James Boyette and Charles Walking Child. Rosendale, who has a significant lead in fundraising, was elected as Montana’s only Representative in 2020.

Montana Supreme Court

Two seats on the Montana Supreme Court are up for reelection this year. Both Montana justices James Rice and Ingrid Gustafson are opposed in their races. Gustafson is facing two opponents, PSC President James Brown and Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Mike McMahon, in her primary contest. Rice is challenged by Billings attorney Bill D'Alton.

Montana Public Service Commission

Several hundred thousand Montanans will have the opportunity to select their member of the state Public Service Commission (PSC), which approves rates and monitors service quality for private electric and natural gas companies. The PSC also has jurisdiction on private water and sewer companies and landline telephone providers. The Commission doesn't set rates for private garbage companies, but do decide which ones can enter specific markets. In addition, they oversee taxi services and ridesharing companies.

The most crowded race is in District 5. After a federal court redrew the districts to bring their populations more closely in line, District 5 now includes just four counties: Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark and Teton. Four Republicans and two Democrats are seeking to represent the district, taking over for Republican Commissioner Brad Johnson who is termed out.

The Republican candidates are:

Annie Bukacek of Kalispell, an internal medicine physician and former Flathead Board of Health member.

Dean Crabb of Marion, formerly worked as an electrical lineman in California.

Joe Dooling of Helena, is a farmer, rancher and business owner.

State Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell, has sat on and led legislative committees that oversee the PSC.

The Democrat candidates are:

John Repke of Whitefish, a retired finance executive

Kevin Hamm of Helena, who is an owner of IT and internet-service businesses.

The other district holding an election this year is District 1, which covers Great Falls and much of north-central and northeastern Montana. There, incumbent Commissioner Randy Pinocci, R-Sun River, is running for another term. K. Webb Galbreath of Browning is also running in the Republican primary. There is no Democratic candidate in the race.