Gov. Greg Gianforte joins fellow GOP governors in visiting southern U.S. border

MISSOULA — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been outspoken about the border policies of the Biden administration.

Thirteen Republican governors, including Gov. Greg Gianforte, visited the southern border on Sunday.



While Gov. Abbot continued his stance on immigration and border security in a presidential election year, Gov. Gianforte says that the governors want to encourage immigration as long as it’s legal.

Seizing control of a public park, Gov. Abbott prevented federal agents from foot patrols to send a political message.

Joined by 14 of the 24 Republican governors, they claimed the Biden administration violated the federal government's "compact" with the states, justifying state intervention at the border.

“Ten million people coming into this country illegally. That’s 10 per person living in the state of Montana. We want to encourage immigration, but legally,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Those people crossing illegally are creating an invasion.”

The vast majority of people crossing in between ports of entry are looking for asylum.

Crossings in recent weeks are down overall along the entire U.S. border.