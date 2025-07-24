Bozeman-registered plane crashes into a building in Helena

HELENA — A small plane crashed into a building near the Helena Regional Airport late Wednesday evening.

(Video from the scene)

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 3100 block of Bozeman Ave, near the intersection of B Street.

A pilot and passenger were on board at the time of the crash, and both survived the crash, according to Helena Police.

The plane is registered to Peace Sign LLC, based out of Bozeman.

Helena Police, St. Peter's Health EMTs, Airport fire crews, and Helena Fire responded to the incident.

The investigation of the crash will be handled by the FAA.

