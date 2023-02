BOZEMAN — A viewer sent MTN News a video of what he believed to be two wolves, seen up on the hill, roaming around the Story Mill in north Bozeman. There are also a few deer nearby, that the viewer said were chased by the animals.

We sent this video to Robert Crabtree, the director and chief scientist at the Yellowstone Ecological Research Center in Bozeman. He tells us he is 90 percent sure we're seeing coyotes here, not wolves.

Video provided by Joshua Cole.