Snowmobiler who broke leg rescued Tuesday

Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Custer Gallatin National Forest, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District and a helicopter from Life Flight Network responded to assist with the rescue. While en route to the incident, rescuers were met by the group, including the injured snowmobiler who was riding out after having stabilized the severe break with a shovel and tape. Rescuers assisted the group out to the trailhead where the injured snowmobiler was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess by the waiting ambulance.