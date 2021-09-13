Injured hiker rescued from "M" trail

BOZEMAN — A hiker on Bozeman's "M" trail who had fallen and was injured was rescued on Sunday afternoon.

On September 12, 2021, at 1:11 pm, Gallatin County Dispatch received a call for help at the “M” trailhead. An experienced hiker fell while hiking down the long route of the M trail. A muscle spasm caused the hiker to lose footing and, consequently, fall onto some rocks resulting in a back injury. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Bridger Canyon Fire, and AMR were dispatched to the trailhead.

Bridger Canyon Fire arrived first and provided initial treatment for the hiker. AMR and Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue resources arrived on the scene shortly after. Search and Rescue members assisted Bridger Canyon Fire with bringing the hiker to the trailhead. AMR transported the hiker to Bozeman Health for further evaluation.

Sheriff Springer would like to remind the public that even experienced hikers can slip, trip, or fall. A cell phone was used to relay patient information and provide an accurate location to rescuers. Preparation, such as having a charged cell phone and a hiking buddy along, can greatly assist rescue operations.

