Algal bloom advisory issued for Hyalite Reservoir

HELENA — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued 4 new caution advisories for harmful algal bloom on Friday, July 29, 2022, including Hyalite Reservoir.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, Harmful algal blooms (HABs) are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Some cyanobacteria can create toxins that may harm people and animals. Use caution during a HAB event (or a potential HAB event) as your health can be impacted when you are near the water, consume the water, or swim in the water.

Here's a look at the latest advisories:

Canyon Ferry Reservoir - Hellgate Campground -

Hyalite Reservoir

Hauser Reservoir Causeway

Lake Elmo

Experts say when harmful toxins are present it is best for you, and your pets, to stay out of the water to avoid contact. Check out https://hab.mt.gov to see HAB reports and safety information.

