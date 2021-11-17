Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Vanessa Bryant ordered by judge to turn over therapy records

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. A judge has ruled that Bryant must turn over her therapy records to Los Angeles County in her lawsuit claiming she suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, their teenage daughter and seven others. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Bryant Helicopter Crash
Posted at 2:35 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 16:35:52-05

A Los Angeles County judge has ordered Vanessa Bryant to release her therapy records in her lawsuit to prove that the leaked photos of the fatal crash scene of her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter caused her emotional distress.

The Los Angeles Times reported that District Court Judge Charles Eick ruled that Vanessa must turn over the records dating as back to 2017.

According to the Associated Press, Vanessa sued Los Angeles County for emotional distress over the photos, which county employees leaked.

In her deposition, Vanessa testified that seeing the photos, she's suffered anxiety, fear, and cannot sleep, the news outlet reported.

Kobe Bryant's widow is suing for violation of privacy, and demanding damages for emotional distress.

The case is set to go to trial in February.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader