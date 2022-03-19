US ranks 16th in World Happiness Report

There is apparently a lot to be happy about in Finland. It took the top spot in the 2022 World Happiness Report.

The report looks at a variety of factors to come up with its rankings including life expectancy, GDP, social support and perception of corruption.

Generosity and freedoms are also measured in the report.

The U.S. ranks 16th on the list. It received high marks in the GDP and social support categories.

The top 5 on the list were all European countries:

Finland Denmark Iceland Switzerland Netherlands

The bottom 5 countries include:

142. Botswana

143. Rwanda

144. Zimbabwe

145. Lebanon

146. Afghanistan