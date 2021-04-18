Three dead in shooting incident in Austin, medics say

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people have died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS tweeted that medics, Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department crews were responding just before 12 p.m. local time. ATCEMS medics said they have obtained "Deceased On Scene" pronouncements of three adult patients.

There are no reports of other patients at this time, ATCEMS said.

Austin police say the incident happened at an apartment complex, and that it appears to be an isolated domestic event. Earlier, officials had considered it to be an 'active shooter' situation.

They are currently looking for the shooter, according to KXAN.

UPDATE: Active Attack incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

This story originally compiled by Thalia Brionez on KXXV.com