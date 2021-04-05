Watch
Target offering 20% off coupon when you trade in old car seat

Event runs from April 5 to April 17
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - This May 15, 2020, file photo shows customers outside a Target store in Danvers, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 14:38:46-04

If you have an old car seat, Target is looking to take it off your hands in a month-long car seat trade-in event.

From now until April 17, consumers can go to any Target store and exchange an old car seat for a 20% off coupon for a variety of baby gear.

The way it works is consumers may drop off the car seats at drop-off boxes, which are located near Guest Services. The event is also available contact-free.

To participate, consumers must be enrolled in Target Circle.

Target added that you could redeem the offer twice if you are trading in two car seats.

The coupons are eligible through May 1, Target said.

