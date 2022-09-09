Restaurant scraps 9/11-themed menu following backlash

A restaurant in Virginia faced backlash after it posted a 9/11-inspired menu.

The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford posted a menu online that featured items like "First Responder Flatbread, "Never Forget" sampler and the "Remember-tini," according to Newsweek.

A manager at the restaurant reportedly apologized for the menu. He said he wanted to bring attention to the "horrific day," according to WJLA.

The restaurant has posted a new menu for Sunday. It has a football theme.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Ahead of the 21st anniversary, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation declaring Sunday a day of remembrance.