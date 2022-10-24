Reports: Actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash

Actor Leslie Jordan has died, according to TMZ and Variety.

Jordan reportedly suffered a medical episode while driving Monday and crashed his vehicle into the side of a building.

The comedian's career spanned more than three decades. His breakout role came in the sitcom "Will & Grace." He earned an Emmy Award for his portrayal of "Beverly Leslie," who would feud with Megan Mullally's character "Karen Walker."

During the height of the pandemic, Leslie's popularity skyrocketed even more as his Instagram videos about being bored and staying at home went viral.

He was a regular on the series "Call Me Kat," which premiered in 2021. In a recent interview, he said his character was going to have a love interest this season.

Jordan, who was openly gay, was a major advocate for LGBTQ rights.

He was 67 years old.

