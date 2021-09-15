Watch
Reba McEntire, several others rescued from Oklahoma building after staircase collapsed

Al Wagner/Al Wagner/Invision/AP
FILE - Reba McEntire arrives at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
Reba McEntire
Posted at 1:14 PM, Sep 15, 2021
Country music star Reba McEntire and several other people had to be rescued from a building in Oklahoma after a staircase collapsed.

On Twitter, McEntire said she was in Atoka, Oklahoma, with her team checking out a historical building when the stairs collapsed.

She reassured her fans that no one was seriously injured.

"We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments," she said.

According to USA Today, seven people, including McEntire, were rescued from the building.

