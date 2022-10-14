QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.

Roughly two years ago, the Tulsa-based company announced plans to enter the healthcare market with a newly created company called MedWise.

In an October 2020 report from Tulsa Public Radio station KWGS-FM, the new entity had plans to open more than 10 locations in the Tulsa area as part of its initial launch.

Two years later, the company’s expansion could include the Kansas City market.

“QuikTrip-owned MedWise currently has 11 clinics in the Tulsa area and has [an] interest in expanding our urgent cares in many adjacent regions to Tulsa, which include Wichita and Kansas City,” spokesperson Antonya Pharr said in an e-mail to KSHB.

Pharr said that although the company is exploring locations in Kansas City, a timetable for when stores might open remains unclear.

If the Tulsa locations are representative of future locations, the urgent care facilities are stand-alone buildings.

When the company announced plans to launch the urgent care locations in Tulsa, they planned to use QuikTrip’s reputation as the foundation for MedWise.

“It’s a brand that has worked really hard on developing a reputation for fast, friendly customer service in a clean and pleasant environment,” MedWise Chief Medical Officer Patrick Aguilar told Tulsa Public Radio in October 2020.

Sam Hartle at KSHB first reported this story.