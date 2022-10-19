Nestlé recalls some Toll House cookie dough due to possible plastic pieces

Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of some of its Toll House stuffed cookie dough products because they may contain small pieces of plastic.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall only affects the company's Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling products that were produced between June and September of this year.

The notice said the products were distributed in Puerto Rico and throughout the continental United States.

The company said no illnesses or injuries had been reported, adding that the recall was issued as an abundance of caution after they received calls from "a small number of consumers."

If consumers have the product, they are advised not to eat or bake them. Instead, they should return it to where they purchased it for a full refund.

The company added that the recall does not impact its other Nestlé Toll House products, such as its other stuffed or refrigerated cookie dough products.