A toddler in Kentucky has caught the attention of a royal family member for her spot-on Halloween costume.

For Halloween, 2-year-old Jalayne Sutherland dressed up as the Queen of England.

Her family's corgis completed the look since Queen Elizabeth II has several of her own.

Jalayne's mother sent a photo of her daughter to Windsor Castle and she received a response.

Lady-in-Waiting Mary Morrison wrote that the outfit was "splendid" and added that the queen was pleased with the photo.