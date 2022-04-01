House likely to pass legislation that decriminalizes marijuana

The House is likely to pass legislation Friday that would decriminalize marijuana nationwide.

Marijuana is still illegal on the federal level, but if the House votes on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, also known as the “MORE” Act, it would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled controlled substances.

The legislation would leave it up to states to set their own laws surrounding marijuana.

It would also release people who are incarcerated on cannabis-related offenses of fewer than 30 grams and erase criminal penalties for those who were convicted of manufacturing, distributing or possessing it.

The bill would impose a federal tax on marijuana sales.

If the MORE Act passes the House, it will then head to the Senate where it would need 60 votes, including the support of at least 10 Republican senators if every Democratic senator backed it, in order for it to advance.

The vote on Friday will be the second time House Democrats have voted in favor of decriminalizing marijuana, after previously advancing the legislation in 2020.