A dog was saved from a frozen river in New York.

Plainville firefighters said the dog ran out onto the ice to chase geese.

Its leash got stuck on some ice and became stuck 30 yards out on the river.

Firefighters in specialized gear began rescue efforts by crawling across the ice to save the little guy.

They crawled on their bellies to minimize the chance of the ice cracking.

Three different departments worked to rescue the pup.