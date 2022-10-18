Drivers nationwide to see some relief at the pump as gas prices drop

U.S. drivers will get some relief at the gas pump as demand and oil prices decrease.

On Monday, AAA said the national average gas price had fallen three cents to $3.88 per gallon of regular unleaded gas since last week.

According to AAA, this is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than last October.

AAA said the price decrease comes as people fear a global economic recession which has led to a significant price drop in crude oil, down $7.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand also decreased nationally last month. It went from 9.47 million b/d to 8.28 million b/d, officials said.

According to AAA, a state drivers will see the most significant decrease in pricing is California, which is down 28 cents.

Georgia, Texas, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas are where gas is the least expensive, according to AAA.