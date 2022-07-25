Dog leads rescuers to owner who fell during hike

A border collie is being described as a real-life "Lassie."

According to Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, a 53-year-old man had called for help after falling nearly 70 feet while on a hike in Northern California.

Rescue crews reportedly had trouble finding the man until his dog, Saul, spotted them.

"They saw Saul come down to them. They started following him. He went for somewhere between 150 and 200 yards and took them right to the victim, who was in a small shelter that was covered with camouflage tarp," said Sgt. Dennis Haack.

The man was taken to a nearby air ambulance for treatment.

"He was very lucky his dog directed our search personnel to him," Haack said.

Saul is reportedly being cared for at a shelter until his owner gets better.