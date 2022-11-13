Democrats to retain Senate majority after winning Nevada

Democrats will remain in the majority in the U.S. Senate following last Tuesday's election.

Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt tipping the balance of power of the Senate back to the Democrats, according to projections.

With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats will have a minimum of 50 seats in the Senate. Vice President Karmala Harris can act as a tiebreaker. A Democratic win in Nevada also means that next month’s U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia becomes moot.

Cortez Masto took a modest lead Saturday after trailing Laxalt since election night. She has made up ground as officials in Clark County announced a major tranche of mail-in and early votes late Saturday. The tranche of votes netted her about 6,000 votes, giving her a 5,000-vote lead over Laxalt after trailing by nearly 1,000.

Democrats clinched their 49th Senate seat on Friday when incumbent Sen. Mark Kelley defended his seat in a tight election in Arizona.

The balance of the U.S. House remains in the balance. Republicans have clinched 211 seats, while Democrats will have at least 203. Democrats lead 12 of the remaining 21 uncalled seats. Republicans, who lead in nine uncalled districts, need just seven to clinch the majority.