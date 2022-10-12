Davante Adams cited for assault after shoving man following Raiders-Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been cited for assault after pushing a photographer to the ground at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

Adams pushed the photographer while leaving the field after the Chiefs' narrow 30-29 victory .

The photographer claimed he was injured and called police after he was taken to a hospital to be checked out, according to a report from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

A copy of the citation says the victim suffered whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.

ESPN says that the photographer was a freelancer for the network.

Footage of the push shows the man walking in front of Adams while carrying equipment before he was pushed down.

Adams apologized for his actions.

"He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him for that,” Adams said.

He said it was a "mix" of frustration and the man "running" in front of him.

Any potential discipline against Adams from the NFL has not yet been announced.

“The matter is under review. We do not have a timeline,” an NFL spokesperson said on Wednesday.

This story was originally reported by Jack Anstine on kshb.com