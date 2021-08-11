Clothing brand hopes to inspire end to gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Mark Peterson is hoping to inspire an end to gun violence through fashion.

He created the “Why We Still Killing Each Other?” brand.

“I deal with people and children on an individual basis,” said Peterson, who also serves as an educator in Milwaukee.

He wants people to remember everyone is human.

“If we can get through, ‘Oh, I don’t like this person because of this,' maybe you’ll be able to see if that person is a son or daughter, that individual is a mother or father,” Peterson said.

Peterson, the son of a retired Milwaukee Police Department homicide detective, said he lost one of his students to gun violence this year.

“That is what has really encouraged me and put a fire underneath me to continue to be a light for these kids,” Peterson said.

The brand launched an official site during the pandemic.

Peterson said a percentage of profits go toward buying books for schools and kids across the greater Milwaukee area.

This story was originally reported by Tony Atkins on TMJ4.com