Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

President Biden signs bill to overhaul the US Postal Service

Joe Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden smiles after signing the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The long-fought postal overhaul has been years in the making. It comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 16:53:21-04

President Joe Biden signed the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 on Wednesday as lawmakers stood around him and cheered after it was ratified.

Congress passed the bill, which requires six-day-a-week mail delivery, in March. Biden quipped how it took years to get the much-needed legislation passed.

The long-fought postal overhaul has been a while in the making and it comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns.

Officials have repeatedly warned that without congressional action the Postal Service would run out of cash by 2024.

To improve its finances, the bill would lift unusual budget requirements that have contributed to its red ink. It requires mail carriers to enroll in Medicare when they become eligible. Currently, they receive costly health plans when they retire.

The legislation also eliminates a mandate that forced the agency to pre-fund retiree health benefits, which postal service leaders told Congress was unfair and costly since most government agencies don't have to do that. Those changes are expected to save around $50 billion.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader