Biden open to talks with Putin if he's ready to end invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would be willing to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine under certain conditions.

Biden was asked about Putin during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. He called the invasion "sick."

"There's one way for this war to end, rational way, Putin to pull out of Ukraine," Biden said.

"I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if, in fact, there is a way there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war," Biden said. "He hasn't done that yet."

Biden noted that any conversation with Putin about Ukraine would be done in consultation with NATO allies.

Biden echoed Macron's earlier comments about supporting the Ukrainian people.

"The idea that Putin is ever going to defeat Ukraine is beyond comprehension," Biden said.

The war in Ukraine has been going on since February. Thousands of Ukrainians and Russians have been killed in the conflict.