Biden administration said White House will start paying interns

Amid a nationwide push to end the practice of not paying interns, the White House said it will begin offering $750 a week this fall.

The Biden administration said this fall will mark the first time White House interns will get paid a stipend.

The program is for active college students or recent graduates. The internship program is also open to active duty who have served at least two years.

The Biden administration said offering interns a stipend will reduce barriers and help expand the candidate pool.

“Too often, unpaid federal internships have been a barrier to hardworking and talented students and professionals, preventing them from contributing their talents and skills to the country and holding them back from federal career advancement opportunities,” the White House said in a statement. “This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House—and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government—reflect the diversity of America.”