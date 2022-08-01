Banana Boat sunscreen recalled due to presence of carcinogen

Banana Boat has voluntarily issued a nationwide recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 due to the presence of benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," a company statement says.

The company says the recalled sunscreens have expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023 and April 2024.

Exposure to benzene has been linked to cancers and blood disorders, which can be fatal.

Edgewell, the company that makes Banana Boat sunscreens, says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled products.

Consumers are asked to discard the recalled sunscreen. They can contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 for information about how to be reimbursed.