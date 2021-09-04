As Ida's death toll rises, Biden plans visit to Northeast

President Joe Biden will visit Queens, New York and Manville, New Jersey Tuesday to tour the damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

According to the Associated Press, at least 49 people died in the Northeast when Ida produced catastrophic rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The storm flooded New York's subway, submerged homes and vehicles, and overwhelmed drainage systems.

Biden toured Louisiana Friday and committed the federal government to do everything it can to help the region recover.

“I know you’re hurting," Biden told people in LaPlace, Louisiana.

More than 700,000 people were still without power Saturday. The energy company that services the state said power might not be restored to everyone until Sept. 29, according to the Associated Press.

Entergy hopes to have most of the power back on in New Orleans by next week, The Associated Press reports.

At least 14 deaths are blamed on Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama.